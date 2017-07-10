Police: Man Dies After Shipping Container Falls Onto Pickup Truck In Industrial Accident

DEVELOPING: Man Dies After Shipping Container Falls Onto Pickup Truck In Industrial Accident, Police Say

July 10, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Industrial Accident, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after a shipping container fell on a pickup truck during an industrial accident in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Police say emergency crews responded to the Packer Marine Terminal on the 3300 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard for reports on an industrial accident around 12:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a shipping container had fallen onto a pickup truck.

Police say a 52-year-old man was killed in the accident.

He was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

