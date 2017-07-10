4th Annual Philly Sports Roast: Pete Rose

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pete Rose, it’s your turn to get roasted.
Joe Conklin’s 4th annual Philly Sports Roast, featuring Pete Rose, will be on Thursday, August 10th 2017 at the Crystal Tea Room in The Wanamaker Building (100 Penn Sq. E., 9th floor) in Philadelphia, PA.
This year, the event will benefit Philadelphia Coaches vs. Cancer.
Starting at 7:00 PM guests can enjoy full bar and food service. The evening’s program will begin at 8:00 PM. The event will feature comedians including Joe Matarese, Jay Black, Eleanor Kerrigan, Steve Hofstetter, Pat Barker, and Joe Conklin.
Rose’s teammate, Phillies pitcher Larry Christenson, will be in attendance as well.
The attire is business casual.
Single tickets are on sale for $150 and there are sponsorship packages available as well.
Conklin has previously roasted
2016: Angelo Cataldi and Howard Eskin
2015: Lenny Dykstra And Mitch Williams
2014: Terrell Owens