Pete Mackanin To Spend All-Star Break In Stone Harbor

July 10, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies manager is going to be in Stone Harbor for the next few days. So, if you’re in the area, say hello!

“I’m going to go to Stone Harbor for three days,” Pete Mackanin told the media after the team’s 7-1 win over the Padres on Sunday, ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

“Eat, have a few drinks, and sleep. Go to the beach and let my wife nag me.”

The Phillies are off until Friday, July 14th, when they resume play against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The MLB All-Star game is on Tuesday, July 11th in Miami. 36-year-old relief pitcher Pat Neshek is the Phillies’ lone representative in the game.

