News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 10

Chris discussed Donald Trump at the G20 Summit, the New York Times reporting Donald Trump Jr met with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton and Republican problems repealing and replacing Obamacare. He spoke with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski and presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka about the G20 Summit and Douglas Maloney about the upcoming documentary, ‘American Ripper.’
6:19 Donald Trump discussed working with Vladimir Putin on cyber security, then later backed away.
6:22 New York Times: Donald Trump Jr met with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
6:35 What’s Trending: Spider-Man, Joel Embiid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Boyz II Men
7:00 Chris talks with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about Donald Trump’s speech in Poland and meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.
7:20 Texas Senator Ted Cruz says Republicans should just repeal the Affordable Care Act if they can’t pass their own health care law.
8:00 Chris speaks with presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka about Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin following the G20 Summit.
8:20 Chris talks to attorney Douglas Maloney about the upcoming documentary, ‘American Ripper.’
8:35 What’s Trending: Amazon Prime Day, Taj Mahal liquidation sale, Granny flashes Dodger Stadium, Kesha