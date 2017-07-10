NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Military Plane Crashes In Mississippi, 16 Dead

July 10, 2017 11:08 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Marine Corps, Mississippi

ITTA BENA, Miss. (CNN) —Sixteen people are dead in the crash of a Marine Corps airplane in Leflore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director.

Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane and there were no survivors from the aircraft.

The Marine Corps announced the incident on its Twitter account but did not provide details.

The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military.

The planes can be modified for various uses including carrying cargo, transporting troops or carrying out inflight refueling.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch