Jordan Matthews’ North Dakota Quote Is Awesome

July 10, 2017 12:34 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jordan Matthews just won the day.

Some of the Eagles offensive skill players took a trip with Carson Wentz to his hometown in Fargo, North Dakota.

Matthews, on Alshon Jeffery’s live periscope video on Monday afternoon, had a fantastic quote about North Dakota while the players appeared to be working out at North Dakota State.

“We out here in North Dakota,” Matthews said in the video. “Ain’t no rap stations on the radio or nothing baby. Straight bison burgers, country music, and redheads. Shout out to Carson Wentz!”

Nelson Agholor tweeted this photo:

Looks like the Eagles are having some fun in Wentz’s home town.

