Jayden K. Smith Facebook Hoax Making Rounds On Social Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Facebook hoax is making the rounds.
Facebook users are being warned not to accept a friend request from a hacker named “Jayden K. Smith,” however, the message they are receiving is fake.
“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received,” the message reads.
According to The Telegraph, this is a common hacker warning that has had other names, including Anwar Jitou, Tanner Dwyer and Bobby Roberts.