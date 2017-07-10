NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Headaches: Sinus Vs. Migraine

July 10, 2017 11:21 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many causes for headaches, but there is no doubt that sinus headaches are one of the most common causes.

As a result, sinus headaches are actually over-diagnosed.

A sinus headache is the pressure that can build in the sinuses from fluids, and it certainly can build from an infection or an allergic reaction.

But we often confuse sinus headaches with another common cause of headache–the migraine headache.

Many people aren’t aware that migraines have similar symptoms as sinus headaches, and quite a few doctors don’t appreciate the difficulty associated with migraines versus sinus.

If you have been suffering from headaches without success, this is something to consider.

