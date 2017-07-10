Official: FBI arrests Hawaii-Based Soldier On Terror Charges

July 10, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — An active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges after he allegedly attempted to provide classified documents and a drone to the Islamic State group, officials said Monday.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI said Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified and unclassified military documents and a drone to the organization. It said Kang also tried to teach the group combat techniques.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said SWAT team special agents arrested the 34-year-old on Saturday. Laanui said Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

Wolf Signs ‘Stolen Valor’ Bill To Protect Veterans

His military service record said Kang was an air traffic control operator at Wheeler Army Airfield. His rank was sergeant first class.

Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014.

Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch