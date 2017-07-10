Girl Dies After Being Pulled From South Jersey Campground Lake

OCEAN VIEW, N.J. (CBS) — A young girl has died days after she was pulled from a lake at a South Jersey campground.
New Jersey State Police say they were dispatched to the Lake & Shore RV Resort at 515 Corsons Tavern Road in Ocean View shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning.
Police say CPR was administered and the child was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center.
The girl was later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she died on Monday morning.
State police identified the girl as Kaylin Pahulick, 4, of Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Police say that Pahulick was swimming with friends at an unguarded lake when the incident happened.