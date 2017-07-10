Doctor Calls Markelle Fultz’s 1-2 Week Timetable ‘A Bit Optimistic’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here we go again. Another Sixers top draft pick, another injury.

Philadelphia 76ers No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz hurt his ankle in the Las Vegas Summer late on Saturday night. Fultz was unable to walk off of the floor on his power immediately after the injury.

However, on Sunday, Fultz was diagnosed with a “lateral ankle sprain” and is expected to return to normal basketball activities in 1-2 weeks. He was seen walking around and dribbling, as well.

NovaCare Dr. Daniel Farber joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday and called the 1-2 timetable a “bit optimistic.”

"It sounds a bit optimistic giving how much he was in pain after [the injury]. But I'd caution a little more than 1-2 weeks." – NovaCare Dr. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 10, 2017

“Again, it sounds a bit optimistic giving how much he was in pain and unable to weight bear immediately afterwards,” Dr. Farber said. “I tell my patients, because everybody is different, it takes three weeks to three months to get over an ankle sprain depending on who you are, your ability to rehab, and the extent of the injury. But I think, again, given that he was walking fairly normally the next day he may have overreacted to just that immediate sense of pain. But, I’d caution probably a little more than 1-2 weeks.”