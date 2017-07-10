Vigil To Be Held At Brandywine SPCA For Crash Victims

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A vigil will be held at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Monday night for the victims of a deadly crash.
It’s the site of a fiery crash that killed 36-year-old Latoya Cooper and three cats.
Authorities are still investigating what caused Cooper to lose control and crash into the building early Sunday morning.
Almost 100 animals were evacuated. The SPCA says many of them still need to be adopted.
You can find adoption information at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s website.