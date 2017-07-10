DEVELOPING: Man Dies After Shipping Container Falls Onto Pickup Truck In Industrial Accident, Police Say

Vigil To Be Held At Brandywine SPCA For Crash Victims

July 10, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Brandywine Valley SPCA, Latoya Cooper

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A vigil will be held at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Monday night for the victims of a deadly crash.

Authorities are still investigating what caused Cooper to lose control and crash into the building early Sunday morning.

Almost 100 animals were evacuated. The SPCA says many of them still need to be adopted.

You can find adoption information at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s website.

 

 

