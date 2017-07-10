Ben Simmons: ‘I’m A Starting Point Guard’

July 10, 2017 2:30 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is 6-foot, 10-inches. That’s not usually the size of most point-guards, but he doesn’t care.

“I think you can move me anywhere,” Simmons said Sunday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “But I’m a starting point guard.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Golden State’s Shaun Livingston is currently the tallest NBA point guard at 6-foot, 7-inches.

When asked about playing along 6’5″ teammate Markelle Fultz — who injured his ankle on Saturday night — Simmons says it’ll work fine.

“I have no problem sharing the ball,” Simmons said via ESPN.com. “He doesn’t, either. Watching him play, he can share the ball.”

Simmons, the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick in 2017, missed his entire rookie season after injuring his foot just before the start of preseason.

