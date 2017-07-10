NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Tractor-Trailers Spark On Fire In South Philly

July 10, 2017 10:55 AM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: fire, Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating a blaze at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia Sunday night.

Captain William Dixon says the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on a lot near the CSX Rail Yard on the 3300 block of Columbus Boulevard.

Two tractor-trailers were burning when crews arrived on the scene.

Police Search For 4 Missing Men In Bucks County

Dixon says some diesel fuel leaked from the trucks to complicate fire fighting efforts.

He also says getting water to the scene was also an issue.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.

The cause is under investigation.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch