2 Tractor-Trailers Spark On Fire In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating a blaze at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Captain William Dixon says the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on a lot near the CSX Rail Yard on the 3300 block of Columbus Boulevard.
Two tractor-trailers were burning when crews arrived on the scene.
Dixon says some diesel fuel leaked from the trucks to complicate fire fighting efforts.
He also says getting water to the scene was also an issue.
Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.
The cause is under investigation.