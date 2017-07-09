Rep. Boyle Wants To Keep US-Russia Joint Task Force From Becoming Reality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of President Trump’s announcement of his intention to form a joint cyber security task force with Russia, a local Democratic lawmaker has made an announcement of his own.
He says he’ll introduce legislation that would prohibit such a venture.
U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania’s 13th congressional district, says he finds the president’s announcement alarming.
“It is the unanimous conclusion of all of our intelligence agencies that it is Russia, and Russia alone, that hacked our election, and has been repeatedly guilty of intrusions into our cyber security,” he said. “The idea that we would now turn around and work with those who have hacked, and are repeatedly hacking into our systems, is frankly nuts.”
Boyle says his legislation would prevent the formation of any U.S. Russian cyber security working group.
As for its prospects, Boyle said, “What it will ultimately come down to, frankly, is whether enough Republican members will put country first, and join onto my legislation to get it passed.”