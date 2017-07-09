Olney Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition

July 9, 2017 9:54 PM
Filed Under: shooting, West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Man is recovering after police say he was shot multiple times in the Olney section of the city.

The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of  W. Godfrey Avenue.

Authorizes say the unidentified male victim was shot three times in the lower back, and once in the right forearm.

ALSO READ: Man Left In Critical Condition After Shooting In Kensington

The victim was transported in to Albert Einstein Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say no weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest on this story, and more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch