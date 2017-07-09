Olney Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition

How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd MayweatherThere are a few things that have to be factored into McGregor’s chances: One, Mayweather turned 40 on February 24; and two, when Mayweather steps into the ring against McGregor, it will be almost two years since his last fight. McGregor, though it was an MMA fight, stopped tough Philly fighter Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.