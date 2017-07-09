Man Left In Critical Condition After Shooting In Kensington

July 9, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Kensington, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man is shot multiple times in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident took place about 4:00 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of E. Atlantic Avenue near Kensington Avenue.

Authorities say the victim is a 21-year-old male who was shot several time through the body.

ALSO READ: Home Invader Stabbed, Killed In Burlington County

He has been transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not recovered a weapon, and no arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest on this story, and more. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch