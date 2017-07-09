Man Left In Critical Condition After Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man is shot multiple times in the Kensington section of the city.
The incident took place about 4:00 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of E. Atlantic Avenue near Kensington Avenue.
Authorities say the victim is a 21-year-old male who was shot several time through the body.
He has been transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not recovered a weapon, and no arrests have been made.
