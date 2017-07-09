Car Crash Leaves 3 Injured On Atlantic City Expressway

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are investigating after a car accident leaves three people injured along the Atlantic City Expressway.
The accident took place just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the Hamilton Township section of New Jersey.
Police say this was a single vehicle crash that has all lanes closed east bound on the expressway.
The accident took place just after the entrance to the Frank S Farley Service Plaza so traffic is being detour around the accident by entering the plaza and exiting past the crash.
Reports say the accident has caused a 2-mile back up as police are on the scene.
