New Avalon Tourism Campaign Seeks Visitor, Resident Input

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Why do YOU love Avalon, New Jersey?

If you have an answer to that question, you’re exactly who the town is targeting for a new tourism campaign that launched over the weekend.

It’s called the “I Love Avalon” video contest….one that Patrice Davis with the Avalon Chamber of Commerce says is in your hands:

“What we want is for visitors, residents, anybody who loves Avalon to submit their short, fun videos about their favorite thing about Avalon, whether it’s the ice cream, the beach, one of the restaurants that they love.”

Those videos then get uploaded on social media

“Post it to our Facebook page,” says Davis, “and then we’ll do voting throughout the entire summer.”

The video URL can also be uploaded to the Video Contest app. Follow them all using #ILoveAvalonNJ.

The video with the most votes get an Avalon gift basket.

“And then some of the other popular ones are actually going to be used for our 2018 promotion, social media, marketing, advertising and television and radio commercials,” adds Davis.

She says there’s no better way to promote Avalon than through the people who enjoy it most.