A Dog Day Afternoon At Chestnut Hill’s Petapalooza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “dog days of summer” took on a new meaning in Chestnut Hill Sunday afternoon.

Treats, games, facing painting, and an animal caricaturist are just a few of the activities four legged friends and their humans got to take part in at the fourth annual Chestnut Hill Petapalooza.

Daniel says the event has turned his dog Kaylee into a social butterfly.

“She loves attention, she loves seeing dogs, and that’s two things she’s getting in spades, here. She’s having a ball,” he said.

Ramona is a palm and a paw reader. She says just like people, every dog has a story.

She was at petapalooza to read those paws and tell those stories.

“What I see is how long a dog could live, I also see some personality traits like are they friendly, are they thoughtful, are they scared,” she said.

A lot of the restaurants along Germantown Avenue were taking part in the event, opening their doors for the furry friends for a special “yappy hour.”