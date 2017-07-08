Police Arrest Philly Woman For Armed Bank Robbery In Abington Township

ABINGTON, PA (CBS) — Authorities say they have arrested a women believed to be connected with an armed bank robbery in Abington Township.

Abington Township Police say they responded to a call about 12:30 p.m. Saturday of an armed robbery at Key Bank on 700 block of Huntingdon Pk. in Huntingdon Valley.

They say a person entered the bank, pointed a black handgun at the teller, and demanded money.

The teller told officers the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a black and white colored scarf covering their face.

After receiving the money the suspect instructed the teller, “I need you to come with me.”

Authorities say the teller fell to ground and replied to the robber that she could not come with the suspect.

Witnesses told police the robber enter a silver sedan, and drove away.

After the suspect fled the scene officers from Abington and the Philadelphia Police Departments stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car.

Authorities say the sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Nijole Snezhko of Philadelphia.

She was said to of been wearing cloths that matched surveillance video of the suspect in the Key Bank robbery.

After searching Snezhko’s vehicle police say they found a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black and white scarf, a large amount of banded currency, and a black revolver.

Upon further investigation of weapon police say the weapon was identified as a starter pistol which appeared to resembled a real firearm.

Police say Snezhko was arrested and charged with robbery and related offenses.