Police Investigate Discovery Of Burning Body In Bridesburg

July 8, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of body that was found burning in the city’s Bridesburg section.

Police say they were called to a recycling plant near Hedley and East Orthodox Streets shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday when a worker noticed the fire and tried to douse the flames, and then realized it was the body of a man.

Investigators say they found eight shell casings around the body, and say the victim’s arms had been removed.

Workers told police they heard what sounded like gunshots around 3:45 a.m. but thought they were fireworks.

Police say an ID was found near the body, but could not immediately confirm whether it belonged to the victim.

 

 

