Police: 2-Year-Old Falls Out Of 2nd Floor Window In West Philadelphia

July 8, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Toddler Injured, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized after police say she fell out of a second-story window in West Philadelphia.

The incident took place Saturday night on the 800 block of North Markoe Street.

Authorities say the toddler fell out of a widow that had no screen attached.

ALSO READ: Police: Man Is Dead Following Motorcycle Accident In Center City

She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

There is no word on the child’s condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we bring you more on this story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch