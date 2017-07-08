Police: 2-Year-Old Falls Out Of 2nd Floor Window In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized after police say she fell out of a second-story window in West Philadelphia.
The incident took place Saturday night on the 800 block of North Markoe Street.
Authorities say the toddler fell out of a widow that had no screen attached.
She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
There is no word on the child’s condition.
