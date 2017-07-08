PA To Create ‘Rare Disease Advisory Council’

July 8, 2017 9:00 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Governor Wolf, Rare Disease Advisory Council

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) —  Governor Wolf has signed legislation to create a “Rare Disease Advisory Council” in Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf says the Rare Disease Advisory Council will serve the state legislature, and all relevant state and private agencies that provide services or care for people suffering from rare diseases.

“Shining a light on issues in our health care system that those with rare diseases face, pointing us to solutions,” he said.

ALSO READ: G20 Closes With Rebuke To Trump’s Climate Change Stance

The bill signed by the governor was sponsored by Montgomery County House Republican Marcy Toepel, who became involved with the issue on behalf of a constituent with Batten Disease, an incurable genetic disorder that disrupts the ability of the body’s cells to dispose of waste.

“These are folks that have very little hope when they finally get the diagnosis,” Toepel said. “So to connect with other people that are perhaps going through the same thing, or people who are working on that disease, is really important to them.”

The governor says more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians suffer from rare diseases.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch