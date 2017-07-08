Cape May Beach Bar Ranks Among Best In America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you enjoy sipping a few drinks in the sun and sand, you don’t have to go very far. One South Jersey beach bar has been ranked among the best in America.

The Daily Meal, a popular website that rates the best dining establishments across the country, has ranked The Rusty Nail in Cape May #17 on its list of the 25 best beach bars in America.

READ: Planning Begins In Philadelphia For America’s 250th Birthday

The site says they sought out “the most unique, memorable beach bars, from the highbrow to the quirky.” They were led not only to the obvious, year-round, warm-weather locations in Florida, California and Hawaii, but also beaches along the coast of some cooler waters.

Along the way, their search took them to “The Nail,” as it’s known to the locals. The famed iconic surfer bar and restaurant made a name for itself in the 1970’s when lifeguards, surfers and beautiful beach bunnies gathered around the wood bar that was rumored to be the longest in all of Cape May.

Bring you’re appetite, too. The Rusty Nail was named one of Zagat’s 10 Hottest Restaurants on the Jersey Shore in 2014.

READ: SummerFest: Kutztown A Place That’s Grown Up Gently

And when the sun goes down, the “young, old and even four-legged friends” are invited to gather around the fire pit and enjoy live entertainment.

A second New Jersey beach bar also made the list. The Beach Bar in Asbury Park was rated second, behind only Duke’s Barefoot Bar in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii.