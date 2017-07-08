Ahoy Matey! Pirates Invade Battleship New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – No need to batten down these hatches.

It was a pirate invasion Saturday, but there was no reason to fear these buccaneers as they boarded the Battleship New Jersey because they were there to educate and entertain.

“You see the artifacts, the cannons sitting on the deck and then as you walk further on the deck you see people moving around that look like pirates, but not movie pirates a little bit more rustic,” explains Chelsey Cayer with Bloody Historical.

On the Main Deck were black powder cannon demonstrations.

“We were demonstrating a firing of a 5/8 US Carronade,” Cayer says. “It’s a small, one pound cannon on a ship’s carriage.”

Black powder cannon demonstration as pirates take over the @BattleshipNJ @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/6Ah5y4neNa — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) July 8, 2017

On the inside, John Knyff was teaching about the one thing every pirate wants.

“On display is pirate and merchant sailor items they were all after,” he says. “So we have some treasure.”

Replica treasure that didn’t have eight-year-old Bradon fooled:

“No that is not actual gold!”

Bradon really seemed to be enjoying the experience.

“I saw this table with tons of stuff that pirates use,” he tells KYW Newsradio, “Swords and two cannonballs, and a little cannon.”

Walking around the inside and out, were pirate re-enactors, who brought their instruments along with them.

Yo ho ho!