6-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In Wildwood Motel Pool

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old girl drowned in a motel pool in Wildwood, New Jersey.
The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nantucket Inn & Suites located on the 4100 block of Ocean Avenue.
Officials say when they arrived tenants of the motel had removed the unresponsive girl from the pool, and were giving her CPR.
The victim was on vacation at the motel with several family members from Philadelphia.
ALSO READ: Police Investigate Discovery Of Burning Body In Bridesburg
Investigators say the 6-year-old had entered the deep end of the pool before she was located several minutes later.
Wildwood Rescue transported the child to Cape Regional Medical Center, but she would be pronounced dead several hours later.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Wildwood Police Department Detective Division is still investigating the situation.