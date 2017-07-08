NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

6-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In Wildwood Motel Pool

July 8, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Drowning, Wildwood New Jersey

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old girl drowned in a motel pool in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nantucket Inn & Suites located on the 4100 block of Ocean Avenue.

Officials say when they arrived tenants of the motel had removed the unresponsive girl from the pool, and were giving her CPR.

The victim was on vacation at the motel with several family members from Philadelphia.

ALSO READ: Police Investigate Discovery Of Burning Body In Bridesburg

Investigators say the 6-year-old had entered the deep end of the pool before she was located several minutes later.

Wildwood Rescue transported the child to Cape Regional Medical Center, but she would be pronounced dead several hours later.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Wildwood Police Department Detective Division is still investigating the situation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch