Zeoli Show Log 07.07.17

3pm- Rich analyzes today’s meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin, and explains why most of the president’s critics are so annoyed that Trump said it was an honor to meet Putin; Rich counters political pundits’ claims that Trump is Putin’s lapdog because he is accepting Putin’s denials about Russian interference in the 2016 election.; and Rich explains why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s defense of his decision to join protesters at the G-20 summit in Germany a day after an NYPD cop was assassinated in the Bronx just doesn’t hold water.; Rich comments on the US/Russia agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria reached today.