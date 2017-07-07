What’s Cooking on 1060: Ardmore Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 3rd annual Ardmore Restaurant Week kicks off later this month. This suburban neighborhood is quickly becoming a haven for foodies:

Christine Vilardo, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative, says a lot is happening in Ardmore, food-wise:

“Ardmore is exploding right now. We’ve got over 50 restaurants in the downtown, many of which came in the last five years.”

And this month you can experience those restaurants at a discount from July 17th through the 30th during Ardmore Restaurant Week:

“Because that’s the time when things are kind of slow on the Main Line and in Ardmore.”

Vilardo says they have two offerings; one is a bar special:

“From 5-7 where folks can get 25% off a selection of appetizers.”

And restaurants participating in the dinner promotion:

“Are offering a three-course dinner, either for $25 or $35.”

She says this is a great time to find a new restaurant you love:

“Because of these price points, we’re hoping that folks can visit a whole range of restaurants during that two-week period.”

And there’s a lot from which to choose:

“We’ve got traditional American pub food, Irish pub food, we’ve got traditional Italian food, some French food, and now we also have Poke and Malaysian and Korean barbecue!”

