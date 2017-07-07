NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: State Senator Anthony Williams & Neal Zoren | July 7

July 7, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Alejandro Bedoya, Congress, G-20 summit, game of the week, Healthcare, immigration, Neal Zoren, Philadelphia Union, Poland, President Putin, President Trump, Senator Pat Toomey, State Senator Anthony Williams, Tucker Carlson, tv

9:00-President Trump and President Putin meet for the first time. 

9:10-Charles Krauthammer praises President Trump’s speech in Poland.

9:20-Protesters yesterday “occupy” GOP Senator’s offices on National Day of Protest on health care.

9:25-Senator Toomey didn’t expect Donald Trump to win.

9:35-Improving the police career benefits. 

10:00-State Senator Anthony Williams joined discussing the upcoming the soda tax hearing and arming teachers in schools.

10:10-Congress banning sleeveless shirts/dresses banned in Congress. 

10:45-Neal Zoren with what’s on TV.

11:00-Alejandro Bedoya of the Union gets in a twitter battle with Tucker Carlson. 

11:35-Game of the week.

