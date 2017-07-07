2 Members Of Temple Crew Selected To U.S. National Rowing Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two members of the Temple crew team are headed to Plovdiv, Bulgaria for the 2017 Under 23 World Championships.
Nicholas Olimpo (senior) and Stephen Ching (sophomore) were selected to the U.S. National Rowing team.
“This is the first year we’ve brought back a legitimate lightweight program at Temple, and to get two guys on the national team at a point where world rowing has fewer and fewer lightweight seats is tremendous,” said Head Coach Brian Perkins. “Both Nicholas and Stephen are the whole package in terms on student and athlete and they are great examples of the future of the Temple crew program.”
The 2017 Under 23 World Rowing Championships will be held from July 19th to July 23rd.