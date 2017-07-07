South Carolina Soccer League Bans All Cheering At Games

SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS) — A South Carolina soccer league is taking a pretty unusual step this fall.
The league has banned all cheering for and against. The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is starting “Silent September.”
The league has made parents sign a code of conduct that requires them to be silent during the games.
President Trump Impersonators Protest On Australian Beach
The governing board says parents were unruly and disobeying the league’s current rules.
“All of this allows a reset to know what kind of positive cheering we should be expecting, what things are best interpreted by our youth players, what’s best for the kids,” said Burns Davison, with The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association.
The soccer association says after “Silent September,” there will be periodic “Silent Saturdays” and “Silent Sundays.”
The league has approximately 30,000 young soccer players across the state of South Carolina.