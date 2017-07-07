Something’s Fishy With This Arthritis Treatment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could your diet have an impact on rheumatoid arthritis?
There are certain foods that can really help: eating fish: tuna, salmon, sardines, trout, sole, halibut, poke, and grouper actually can help reduce joint pain and inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.
The report in arthritis care & research also found those who ate baked, steamed, broiled, or raw fish two or more times per week had a reduced amount of joint pain when compared to those who never ate fish, or ate it less than once a month.
This is the latest study which has looked at diet and the role it can play in the battle against disease.