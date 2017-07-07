SEPTA To Provide Riders With Real-Time Information On Bus, Train Arrival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says by later this month, riders should have reliable real-time information to keep track of their bus or train.

New cellular modems in SEPTA’s buses, trains and trolleys should provide more accurate location information to riders standing on a platform or waiting at a bus stop for their ride.

SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel says commuters using the SEPTA smartphone app or viewing the website will get fresh info from the modems, updated every 30 seconds.

“It’s going to be very very accurate in terms of where the bus is,” said Knueppel. “And if you’re waiting for it, you’ll be able to see it coming right at you.”

Knueppel says by the end of 2018, that data will be used to keep subway riders up to date.

“What we really want to have is countdown clocks in the stations, like you see in most of the cities around the country where it’ll tell you how many minutes until the next train,” said Knueppel.

The info is not just for SEPTA. Knueppel says the real-time data will be available to other transit-tracking apps that choose to use it.