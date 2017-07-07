Pringles To Release Ramen Chicken Flavored Chips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — College students will now have something to go along with their ramen noodles for dinner.
Pringles is launching Top Ramen Chicken Flavor chips.
Pringles teamed with Nissin Top Ramen to launch the new chips that will be available exclusively at Dollar General stores for a limited time beginning at the end of July.
2 Texas Police Officers Mow Veteran’s Lawn
“Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result – a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl,” the company said in a press release.
The new Pringles have a suggested retail price of $1.50 per package.