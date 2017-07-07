Police Investigating Noose Found Hanging From Tree In Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a noose that was found hanging from a tree in Rittenhouse on Friday morning.
A photo from Billy Penn shows the noose on a tree near 18th and Lombard Streets. That’s near Penn Medicine Rittenhouse.
Police tell Eyewitness News they do not know how long the noose has been there.
The incident follows a New York Times report of a noose at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
According to the Times report, a white male Mint employee shaped a rope, normally used for tying up coin bags, into a noose and left it at the workstation of an African-American co-worker. Mint officials have declined to talk about the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.