Soul Head To Baltimore To Battle Brigade Saturday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will be on the road this weekend as they visit the Baltimore Brigade on Saturday night.

The Soul are 10-0 on the season and coming off a bye week. Their last game came on June 24th when they went to Cleveland and beat the Gladiators, 59-28.

That game was another top-notch performance by the Soul defense, a unit which has been on point virtually all season long.

Head coach Clint Dolezel breaks down what makes his defense so formidable.

“When you can keep guys healthy in the main positions, and the main positions are right down the middle,” Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s your safety, James Romain, who is the best cover guy in the league this year, hands down. Beau Bell has been healthy a lot this year, which we haven’t had over the last couple of years. He’s the best linebacker in the league, hands down. And you’ve good nose guards. I said guards, we’ve got a couple in there in Zach Zidian and (Justin Lawrence). So we’re very stacked in there. We put pressure down the middle and on the edge we’re really good, too. There’s no weaknesses in that secondary right now and our pass rush is getting there.”

The Soul on Saturday night will face a Baltimore team that is 3-6. Philadelphia has won the first two meetings between these teams.

“They are much improved,” Dolezel says. “They’ve got several key guys back that we saw in Week #1 but had injuries in that game. They’ve got them back. (Wide receiver) Reggie Gray and (Varmah) Sonie, their safety, are very, very good football players. Sonie, to me, is the second best cover guy in the league behind Romain. So we know they’re a lot better then we’ve seen. They just about handed us our only loss this season, last time we played them at home. So we’re definitely not taking them for granted.”

Saturday night’s game in Baltimore gets underway at 7:00pm.