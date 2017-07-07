Philly Soccer Show: Two Wins In A Row For Union, Head To Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union pick up a very important home win and the KYW Philly Soccer Show has it all for you.
In a roundtable talk this week, KYW’s Greg Orlandini is joined by his usual co-host Miker Servedio along with Peter Andrews, both of the Philly Soccer Page.
The home 3-0 win against New England on Sunday makes it two in a row for the Union as they push to keep their playoff hopes alive. The CJ Sapong picked up his team-leading 9th goal and Ilshinho and Roland Alberg both score highlight-reel quality tallies for the Union.
We also talk about the US National Team, as they are set to begin play in the Gold Cup. Union players Alejandro Bedoya and Chris Pontius will play for the US while Andre Blake will represent Jamaica.