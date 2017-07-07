Phillies Open Series With Padres At CBP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies open their final series before the All-Star Break tonight, playing the first of three games against the San Diego Padres.

2017 has not been kind to either of these teams. The Phillies have the worst record in baseball 28-56 and San Diego has the third-worst mark at 36-49.

Rookie right-hander Nick Pivetta will start on the mound for the Phillies. he is 2-4 with a 4.85 ERA. He is coming off a great start last time out as he beat the Mets with seven great innings, allowing just one run on one hit.

The Padres will counter with veteran left-hander Clayton Richard. He is 5-8 and he also has an ERA of 4.85. In seven career appearances (three starts) against the Phils, Richard is 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA.

Here is the Phillies line-up vs. Richard:

1. Cameron Perkins LF

2. Freddy Galvis SS

3. Aaron Altherr RF

4. Maikel Franco 3B

5. Tommy Joseph 1B

6. Odubel Herrera CF

7. Andres Blanco 2B

8. Cameron Rupp C

9. Nick Pivetta P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Kevin Cooney of the Bucks County Courier Times about the Phillies, their problems and what to expect come the trade deadline.