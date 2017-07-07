Philadelphia’s Winning Franchise Ready To Claim Another League Title

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What team has the best winning percentage in Philadelphia over the span of the last decade?

It’s not the Flyers, Eagles, Sixers or Phillies. It’s the Philadelphia Soul.

“We’re used to winning; it’s a culture for us,” head coach Clint Dolezel said. “The organization is all about making things happen for us, making sure the players and coaches are comfortable with what we’re doing, and we expect to win.”

And all they do is win. In fact, they haven’t lost a game since last June, the only hiccup on the team’s way to an ArenaBowl title.

“One was already exciting but what’s better than one? Two,” said Soul cornerback Dwayne Hollis.

He added, “We’re getting everyone’s best shot. We’re staying on top of our game and we’re not getting complacent.”

The Soul are definitely on top of their game, led by one of the top quarterbacks in the Arena Football League, Dan Raudabaugh.

What’s more remarkable is that Raudabaugh almost didn’t have the chance to play in the AFL after a very successful college career. He found himself out of football until a tryout in a parking lot.

“I was working a part-time job at a moving company and my general manager at the moving company played in the Arena Football League before and was coaching on the Dallas team in 2010, the Dallas Vigilantes,” Raudabaugh recalled. “And I told him, ‘Hey, man, I played a little ball.’ He invited me out to practice and it’s been a great ride ever since.”

That ride has seen Raudabaugh throw for more than 30,000 yards and almost 700 touchdowns.

Could he be a late-bloomer candidate for the NFL like Kurt Warner?

“We’ve thought about it,” Raudabaugh said. “My phone is on if anyone calls but I love what I do and I’m very grateful to be here in this situation with this organization, so we’re gonna go after it every day like it might be our last.”

In the end, there’s really only one number that matters.

“The one stat that really matters is winning and winning championships, especially in Philadelphia,” Raudabaugh explained. “This whole city is yearning for championships however we can get them.”