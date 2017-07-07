Philabundance Free Farmers Market Gets Donation From Toyota

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philabudance has received a charitable shot in the arm for one of its more popular food giveaway programs.
As they do every Friday, hundreds of people descended on a church parking lot in Upper Darby to snap up fresh carrots, peppers, and other produce at one of 11 free farmers markets provided by Philabundance.
It may be business as usual, but spokeswoman Stephanie Arck-Baynes says its never easy this time of year.
“We lag in donations in the summer. At the same time, there are also 300,000 kids who are out of school who lose their school meals, so demand is higher but donations are less,” she said.
Enter Philabundance partner Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association and its President Paul Muller.
“They’re in danger of closing a lot of these just because they don’t have the money for the donations,” said Muller. “So we’re trying to get this jump-started by a donation of 40,000 pounds of food for this, to show that it’s not that hard to do. Quite frankly, it’s not all that expensive, but it’s very important.”
Muller is hoping other corporate donors will step up.