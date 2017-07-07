NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Oscar Mayer Looking For ‘Hotdoggers’ To Drive Wienermobile Across Country

July 7, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Oscar Mayer, Wienermobile

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who wants to drive the Wienermobile?

Oscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers to drive the specialty vehicle across the country.

Adventure Aquarium Celebrates Genny The Hippo’s 17th Birthday

The job, which lasts for one year, entails being a “goodwill ambassador” for the company by doing several media appearances, as well as military visits and charity functions.

Even the Mighty Mississippi can’t stop us from putting our better hot dogs in every hand. #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs

A post shared by Wienermobile (@oscarmayer) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

The company is looking for applicants with a bachelor of arts or sciences, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.

The job is 100 percent travel and the company offers a competitive salary.

Click on the link to find out how to apply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3Summerfest
Iconic Carousels

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch