Oscar Mayer Looking For ‘Hotdoggers’ To Drive Wienermobile Across Country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who wants to drive the Wienermobile?
Oscar Mayer is looking for Hotdoggers to drive the specialty vehicle across the country.
Adventure Aquarium Celebrates Genny The Hippo’s 17th Birthday
The job, which lasts for one year, entails being a “goodwill ambassador” for the company by doing several media appearances, as well as military visits and charity functions.
The company is looking for applicants with a bachelor of arts or sciences, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.
The job is 100 percent travel and the company offers a competitive salary.
Click on the link to find out how to apply.