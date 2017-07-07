Mumia Supporters Rally Outside DA’s Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal rallied outside of the Philadelphia district attorney’s office demanding documents in the case.

Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

Last month, Judge Leon Tucker ordered prosecutors to produce memos related to Ronald Castille’s involvement in the case.

Castille was a senior prosecutor when Abu-Jamal was convicted in 1982, and then was a Supreme Court Justice when Abu-Jamal filed post conviction appeals beginning in 1998.

“This man was supposed to recuse himself twice,” said supporter Pam Africa.

Africa says the DA’s office released documents from the case with Castille’s name.

Rachel Wokenstein, and attorney and Abu-Jamal adviser, says it was inadequate.

“No information about the work he did, any consultations, any involvement in drafts…this is a continuation,” she said.

The Judge gave prosecutors until July 7th to verify their production of documents; but they have asked for a week’s extension.

A spokesman for the DA’s office says they will comply with the judge’s order.