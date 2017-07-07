Jim Washburn: Andy Reid Hated Jason Babin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Babin is one of the most disliked athletes in Philadelphia history.

In fact, 94WIP’s Joe DeCamara called Babin his “least favorite” Philadelphia athlete ever.

Babin, now out of the league, played with the Eagles in 2009 and then again in 2011 and 2012. In 2011 and 2012, Babin played under defensive line coach Jim Washburn.

Washburn talked about Babin and his time in Philadelphia during an interview on the Midday 180 on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

“[Andy] Reid told me — he said, I hate him,” Washburn said of Babin.

“Because he’d just run his mouth and stuff. I don’t know, I loved [Babin]. He’s like my guy.”

Washburn was fired by the Eagles in 2012 after a Sunday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the team’s eighth straight loss.

“I know the press didn’t care for me and one writer in particular,” Washburn said. “I was the anti-Christ in Philadelphia. So anyway I got fired with four games to go and that was a bitter pill for me to take.”

Joe Banner, who was the Eagles’ president from 1995-2012, agrees that Washburn got a bad rap in Philly.

This was so unfair. Was a good coach in Philly https://t.co/xtRUVgrWKO — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 6, 2017

Any who, Carson Wentz and the Eagles are about two months away from a new season.