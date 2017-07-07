Jason Kelce: ‘I Think We Have The Two Best Tackles In NFL’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Eagles offensive line as the NFL’s best.

While Eagles center Jason Kelce admits preseason rankings are not meaningful, he does believe the Eagles have the two best tackles in the NFL — in Jason Peters and Lane Johnson.

“I haven’t’ seen that,” Kelce told the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday, when asked about Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings. “I mean that’s great and all. I think we have a lot of really, really good players. Especially, I think we have, in my opinion, the two best tackles in the league.

“So I get where Pro Football Focus is coming right now, but I really don’t try to get into the preseason crowning.”

Related: Lane Johnson Says Eagles’ O-Line Has Chance To Be The Best

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is heading into his second NFL season after a promising rookie season and with the additions of offensive weapons like Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and LeGarrette Blount, expectations are sky high.

“Carson’s work ethic is phenomenal,” Kelce said of Wentz. “He’s ready to get better each and every day. He’s a guy that wants to win, wants to have it all on him, wants to be able to make decisions, and he has the aptitude for it. So I’m really excited to see how this year’s goes, especially for Carson and how the offense is gonna do.

“I think that there’s a lot of really good things that this offense can do, and that all starts with Carson Wentz.”

Kelce, a 29-year-old center, was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2011 and spent his entire career in Philadelphia. He’s excited about where the organization is heading under Doug Pederson and Wentz.

“The rookies, the free-agents, even just people being hired in the building,” Kelce said. “I’m really just happy and excited where the organization is right now and I’m looking forward to this one.”