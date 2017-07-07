NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run In Delaware

July 7, 2017 5:49 PM
NEWARK, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road Friday morning.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. after police received reports of a body on Elkton Road.

Investigators have determined that the man was walking on the south side of the road when he was apparently struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver fled the scene following the accident.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-366-7100.

