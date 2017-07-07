Chickie’s and Pete’s Selling Crabfries For $1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Crabfries will only cost you $1 next week at Chickie’s and Pete’s.
The company is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13 with $1 crab fries and $5 on Miller Lite Personal Pitchers.
At their South Philly location, the company says they are having a crabfries eating contest and the winner walks about with $1,000 and CRABFRIES FOR LIFE!
Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.
Chickie’s and Pete’s says the crabfries will be $1 at the majority of our full service locations.