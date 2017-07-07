4 Phillies Prospects Make Midseason Top 50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trust the prospects.
Four Phillies made Baseball Prospectus’ top 50 midseason prospect list.
The first Phillie and No. 18 overall prospect is right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez. Sanchez turns 19 on July 29th. He has a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts this season at Class A Lakewood.
Next is shortstop J.P. Crawford, the No. 20 overall prospect on the list. Crawford, 22, is hitting just .214 this season in Triple-A. He was fourth on this list the past two years. Crawford has been hot of late, however, hitting .292 with 10 extra base hits in his last 17 games.
Catcher Jorge Alfaro is the No. 34 prospect. Alfaro, 24, is hitting just .256 with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games.
And last, but not least, is the hottest prospect of the list in second baseman Scott Kingery. He’s Baseball Prospectus’ No. 50 prospect. Kingery, 23, has hit .325 with four homers and eight RBIs in 10 games since being called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.