2 Texas Police Officers Mow Veteran’s Lawn

TEXAS (CBS) — Two police officers in Texas are inspiring others.
The pair spotted a disabled man struggling to mow his lawn, so they did it for him.
“You have to get out of the car and build those relationships. I hope that at a minimum the community will start to look around themselves as well and reach out and help the people that do need the help,” said Longview Police Officer Ron Duncan.
Navy veteran Robert Upshaw was mowing his lawn on Tuesday. The 57-year-old lost both of his legs due to medical conditions after serving.
Upshaw admits it could take days for him to mow his lawn. So when two patrol officers noticed Upshaw struggling, they didn’t hesitate to help.
“Next thing I know two police officers besides me, one of them confiscates the lawnmower from me and starts cutting the grass for me,” said Upshaw.
The veteran’s brother-in-law has arranged for his lawn to be taken care of for the rest of the summer.
Still, Upshaw says he’ll never forget those two officers who took the time to help him.