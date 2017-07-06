Wildwood Boardwalk Named Best In State

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s yet another reason to soak up the sun and have yourself some fun at Wildwood.
The city’s famed boardwalk received a best-in-state honor after tallying 46 percent of the votes from the readers of the website “Things to Do in New Jersey.”
The boardwalk boasts “38 blocks of amusement rides, water parks, awesome restaurants and shops, fantastic festivals and other seasonal events, and fabulous entertainment,” according to the website.
On-Beach Parking Becomes Reality In Wildwood
Mayor Ernie Troiano said, “We are thrilled that the readers of ‘Things to Do in New Jersey’ recognized the Wildwood Boardwalk as the number one boardwalk in the state. Generations of families have come to Wildwood to experience our Boardwalk and to share old memories as well as make new ones.”
Troiano added, “No where in the state of New Jersey, or even in the United States, can you experience a boardwalk like ours. The Wildwood Boardwalk is unparalleled when it comes to a perfect beach resort experience.”
The Keansburg boardwalk finished second and Ocean City came in third.